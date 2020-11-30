X-Men Star Jennifer Lawrence's Family Farm Burns Down in Horrible Fire

✖

The family farm of X-Men and The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly been hit with a devastating tragedy. The farm, which runs a summer camp called Camp High Ho, was hit with a "horrible fire" on late Friday night, according to a post on their Facebook page. According to WLKY News, nearly 30 firefighters and six trucks were called to the scene around 9 pm local time, and they took over an hour to put out the fire. Authorities are reportedly investigating the cause of the fire.

According to the Facebook post, which you can check out below, no people or animals were hurt in the ordeal, but the group is still "mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories."

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire," the post reads. "We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls. Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other firefighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us."

The group also confirmed that they plan to rebuild and repair the damaged parts of the farm, with a goal of properly reopening next summer.

"God’s goodness and protection is evident in this situation already, and our hope remains steadfast in Him, knowing that He is with us and in control of the steps ahead," the statement concluded. "We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer."

According to a report from TMZ - who obtained an email sent by camp owner and director Blaine Lawrence - a barn damaged on the property housed his office space, stalls for their horses, an indoor riding area for kids, an indoor rock wall, a native wildlife display, an arts and crafts area and a garage with farm equipment and a nurse station. Blaine is currently accepting donations for help in the rebuilding process.