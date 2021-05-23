Kellogg's Cereal Straws are Returning This Year

✖

The nostalgia wave continues with food companies and brands bringing back beloved favorites that have been absent store shelves for years -- and in some cases decades. Even Kellogg's Cereals is getting in on things, bringing back Cereal Straws this fall after a 12 year hiatus. The news that the Cereal Straws would be returning was first revealed earlier this year, but a recent post by food and snack Instagram Snack Betch reminds fans that that return really isn't that far off.

In March, Kellogg's announced that they would be bringing back two varieties of Kelogg's Cereal Straws, Kellogg's Froot Loops and Kellogg's Cocoa Krispies, the return coming in response to the Change.org petition created by a fan named Hannah Wade.

"Kellogg is answering superfans’ petition and social media pleas to bring back its iconic Kellogg’s Cereal Straws," Kellogg said in a statement at the time. "After a 12-year hiatus, the nostalgia-inducing Kellogg’s Cereal Straws are revived in two flavors: Kellogg’s Froot Loops and Kellogg’s Cocoa Krispies."

That petition has been signed by over 80,000 fans.

"Froot Loops Cereal Straws were discontinued in 2009," Wade wrote in the petition. "People around the world seem to be nostalgic for this delicious treat from our childhood. Bringing back Fruit Loops Cereal Straws would bring joy to my generation and generations to come."

When Kellogg's Cereal Straws return to shelves nationwide in October, they will come in packages of five for $1, 18 for $3, and 24 for $5, though prices may vary by location.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Kellogg's has brought back a favorite item due to an online petition. According to Thrillist, the return of Smorz cereal earlier this year was a result of an online petition as well.

Are you excited for the return of Kellogg's Cereal Straws? What cereal item would you like to see return? Let us know in the comment section.