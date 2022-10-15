Kellogg's Fan-Favorite Cinnabon Cereal is Finally Back

Fans of Kellogg's Cinnabon Cereal, it's time to rejoice. Years after leaving store shelves all of the online pleas and petitions have paid off with the return of Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal. Earlier this week, the brand announced that the fan-favorite cereal will be returning to stores for the first time since 2018, first to Sam's Club this month and then to additional retailers nationwide beginning in December.

As fans of the cereal may recall, Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal is exactly what it sounds like: a cereal version of Cinnabon's beloved cinnamon rolls. The cereal itself includes mini crispy cinnamon-swirl shaped pieces topped with cinnamon sugar and sweet frosting. The cereal had previously made a return of sorts last year in Kellogg's Jumbo Snax form, but this return brings things back to the cereal bowl that fans love and have longed for.

"Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal has an incredibly devoted fanbase, and it was our number one requested cereal the year it was discontinued," Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal said. "After first reintroducing Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal in a whole new Jumbo Snax form last year, we're thrilled to finally be able to grant fans' wishes and bring back the original cereal fans know and love."

"For years, Cinnabon and Kellogg's fans alike have been asking for us to collaborate again and bring back one of their favorite cereals" Dave Mikita, President, Focus Brands Global Channels and Licensing said. "Now the wait is finally over, and fans can once again enjoy the delicious taste of Cinnabon in cereal form."

Why Was Kellogg's Cinnabon Cereal Discontinued?

According to the official Kellogg's Twitter in a reply to a fan back in 2020, "Cinnabon cereal was discontinued back in June of 2018 because we no longer have a licensing agreement with Cinnabon." That has since changed, hence the return of the fan-favorite treat.

How Can I Get Kellogg's Cinnabon Cereal?

As was noted above, Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal is rolling out first at Sam's Club this month and will hit additional retailers nationwide in December. an 8.7-ounce box has a suggested retail of $4.99 and a 13.9-ounce box has a suggested retail of $5.99.

Will you be giving the return of Kellogg's Cinnabon Inspired Cereal a try? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!