Kevin Smith Celebrates Running Into Daughter At Weed Store

2022 is upon us, and what better way to kick off a new year than with a fun-loving coincidence? Kevin Smith is a director known for an array of films starting with Clerks, and he’s also a pretty big name in marijuana. Of course, Smith lives in California, so there are plenty of places for him to acquire weed, but he must have a favorite spot because this week he ran into someone pretty special at the store… his own daughter. Harley Quinn Smith and her dad are very close, but the 22-year-old recently moved out on her own after landing a role in Freeform’s Cruel Summer. While the father-daughter duo may not live together anymore, they still clearly think alike.

“When you’re at the weed store and you run into your kid. Since @harleyquinnsmith got her own house, there have been moments when I ran into the kid by chance out in public. And tonight, after I ran into my only begotten daughter at the weed store, I was like ‘Someone raised that kid right,” Kevin wrote on Instagram. “It was a surprise but also not a surprise at all,” Harley Quinn replied. You can check out their photo below:

Kevin Smith recently wrapped production on the highly-anticipated Clerks III, and he revealed in September that the first cut of the film is complete, but shared recently that he will soon begin some reshoots. Since production for the movie began, Smith has teased a lot of connections to the original Clerks. Fans should expect to see the return of some fan-favorite characters as well as some classic locations and original costume pieces.

As for the younger Smith, Cruel Summer has been renewed for a second season. Last year, Smith spoke with ComicBook.com about the Freeform series.

“I like to describe it as the greatest challenge and gift I’ve ever received as an actor. It definitely took more focus, preparation, and organization than anything I’ve ever done,” Smith shared. “And that was so cool. Like, I loved how hard I had to work for this. I think that’s kinda the greatest thing you can ask for as an actor, is a challenge, and this was certainly one. A lot of it, for me, was preparation. Like, I’d come in with pages of notes and be like, ‘Okay, here’s what I’m thinking, I don’t know if I’m completely off, but this is what I want to try,’ or, ‘I want to try a couple of things.’ So a lot of discussions, a lot of preparation, organization, it was something that I definitely had to work, that we all had to work on the show, very hard to do it right.”

