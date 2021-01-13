Kevin Smith Has Perfect Response to Bruce Willis Not Wearing a Mask in Public

✖

Bruce Willis became a trending topic on social media yesterday after being kicked out of a Rite Aid for not wearing a mask. According to Page Six, the Die Hard star was wearing a bandana around his neck but refused to put it up while he was shopping. This was especially distressing for many considering Los Angeles is the new epicenter for America's ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In classic Twitter fashion, many people took to the Internet yesterday to make jokes about the incident ranging from "Die Easy" to "he as a Death Wish." However, the best joke came from Kevin Smith, who directed Willis in Cop Out back in 2010.

"What a cop out...," Smith tweeted. In case you missed it, Smith famously did not get along with Willis while filming Cop Out, making the process difficult for the director. Smith revealed in the summer of 2019 that the bad blood between him and Willis came to an end after the actor reached out via text. "Reach out to an old friend or to someone you never thought would be a friend again," Smith advised. "You never know what bridges you can mend." However, their reconciliation didn't stop Smith from calling out Willis for his bad behavior yesterday. You can take a look at the tweet below:

Last year, Cop Out garnered some positive attention for the first time. A fan reached out to Smith to let him know that the movie was in the top ten movies on Netflix last March. "I know folks like to crap on this flick, but @TracyMorgan is tremendous in it," Smith replied. That wasn't the only time Smith posted about Cop Out last year. He also tweeted about the movie's ten-year anniversary.

As for Willis, the actor addressed what happened yesterday in a new statement to People, saying, "It was an error in judgment... Be safe out there everyone and let's continue to mask up."

COVID-19 cases in California have reached over 2 million with 930,000 in Los Angeles County alone. Due to the rising cases, Disney has converted the Disneyland Resort into a COVID-19 vaccination site, which they hope will be able to vaccinate thousands of people on a daily basis. This marks the county's first Super POD (point-of-dispensing) site, and there's a chance they could open more in the future.

Cop Out is no longer streaming on Netflix but can be rented on Amazon.