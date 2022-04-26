KFC Unveils Kentucky Fried Buckquet, a Flower Bouquet With Fried Chicken

✖

It started with the fried chicken fire log, a unique piece of merchandising than has since become a holiday tradition. Then came the fried chicken body pillow. Now, Kentucky Fried Chicken is celebrating Mother's Day with the Kentucky Fried Buckquet, a flower bouquet with pieces of the chain's signature chicken hidden away inside.

It's not a joke or a prank, the Buckquet is very much real — and you'll soon be able to get it to celebrate Mother's Day with your loved ones. Anyone who purchases KFC's new Sides Lovers Meal between May 1st and May 3rd will receive a promo code for a free Kentucky Fried Buckquet from Proflowers. The bouquet itself comes with a dozen roses, a glass vase complete with a KFC logo and eight skewers that put your fried chicken on.

"A regular bouquet of flowers is a good gift for mom, but a Sides Lovers Meal and Kentucky Fried Buckquet is a finger lickin' good way to take Mother's Day from a 10 to an 11," KFC chief marketer Nick Chavez offered in a press release. "With three sides, four buttery biscuits and the unforgettable – truly – fried chicken and flower table decoration, everybody is sure to get something they like to eat, and mom is sure to smile."

To qualify for the free Buckquet, you must order the KFC Sides Lovers Meal either through the KFC website or mobile app at some point between May 1st and May 3rd. After that, a promo code will be e-mailed to you, which you must redeem at Proflowers by May 5th at 2 p.m. Eastern.

There is one slight caveat: Proflowers isn't actually including freshly fried chicken with the order. You'll need to order additional chicken yourself to place on the skewers provided by the flower company.