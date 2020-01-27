Kobe Bryant Mourned by Ben Affleck

People across the globe are still reeling from the news of NBA star Kobe Bryant’s untimely death. On Sunday evening, Ben Affleck joined the millions of people grieving the Los Angeles Lakers legend. The two shared Men of the Year honors in GQ back in 2001. So, the history is there, but it would seem that you didn’t have to know the man personally to be affected by his death. News of the helicopter crash soon swirled around Twitter as conflicting reports seemingly multiplied. In the end, Los Angeles authorities released a statement that clarified that nine people were aboard and the accident left no survivors. As the reports solidified people from all walks of life left their memories about the victims. The Lakers organization even ended up opening their gates to the practice facility in El Segundo and allowed fans to fashion a makeshift shrine. Memorials were started outside of the Staples Center where the club plays their games.

Affleck wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with Kobe Bryant’s family, and the families of all those involved. Today reminds us just how short and precious life is, and a reason to be grateful and celebrate life while we can. Rest In Peace Mamba.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sentiment is shared by millions as many other celebrities chimed in to say their goodbyes. It’s a hard day for people who enjoyed watching his fearless play and for young fans who ascribed to his “Mamba Mentality” work ethic.

My thoughts and prayers are with Kobe Bryant’s family, and the families of all those involved. Today reminds us just how short and precious life is, and a reason to be grateful and celebrate life while we can. Rest In Peace Mamba. — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 27, 2020

One man saw almost every game Bryant played. Jack Nicholson is famous for his many thrilling roles on the silver screen, but he’s also a well-known fixture in the front row of the Staples Center on game night. Hollywood royalty spoke on losing a man he considered his friend.

“My reaction is the same as almost all of LA.,” Nicholson described to CBSLA. “Where we think everything’s solid, there’s a big hole in the wall. I was used to seeing and talking to Kobe that… it kills you. It’s just a terrible event.”

He added, “I remember the totality of how great a player he was… We’ll think of him all the time and we’ll miss him.” Today, many others do as well.

Photo Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images