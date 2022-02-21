Krispy Kreme Introduces Twix Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is partnering with Twix for their first ever Twix doughnuts, including one that stuffs and entire Twix Cookie Bar inside a Krispy Kreme doughnut. On Monday, Krispy Kreme announced the trio of new doughnuts that will let candy bar and doughnut lovers alike indulge in a new way to enjoy both sweet treats. Available starting today, Monday, February 21st, for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme locations are the Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnut filled with a Twix Cookie Bar, Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnut topped with Twix Cookie Bar pieces, and Mini Caramel Cookie Doughnut topped with Twix Cookie Bar Pieces.

“We are always looking for new ways to provide our fans an awesome doughnut experience, so we’ve partnered with another iconic brand — Twix — for the first time ever,” Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skrena said in a statement. “We created mini and fun-size doughnuts made with Twix Bars and then went even further to create a bar-shaped doughnut with a full-size Twix Bar in the middle!”

You can check out the official descriptions of the Krispy Kreme and Twix doughnuts below.

• Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnut filled with a TWIX® Cookie Bar: a bar-shaped doughnut, filled with Chocolate KREME™ and a full-size TWIX® Bar, dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with dulce de leche and chocolate icing and topped with even more TWIX® pieces.

• Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnut topped with TWIX® Cookie Bar pieces: a chocolate iced doughnut with salted caramel filling, topped with TWIX® Bar pieces and drizzled with dulce de leche.

• Mini Caramel Cookie Doughnut topped with TWIX® Cookie Bar pieces: An Original Glazed® mini, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with TWIX® Bar pieces.

According to Krispy Kreme, the regular size doughnuts are available to purchase individually and as a specialty dozen to share. The specialty dozen contains four Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnuts filled with a Twix Bar, four Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnuts topped with Twix Bar pieces, and four Original Glazed Doughnuts. The Mini Caramel Cookie Doughnut topped with Twix Bar pieces is available in a box of 16 that also includes four Mini Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles Doughnuts, four Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnuts, and four Mini Original Glazed Doughnuts.

The new Krispy Kreme Twix doughnuts are available now, for a limited time, at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

Will you be checking out this latest doughnut offering from Krispy Kreme? Are there other candy bars you’d like to see in a doughnut? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!