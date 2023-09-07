Largest Loch Ness Monster Search Ever Yields Little Results

The latest search for the Loch Ness Monster was said to be the biggest in at least five decades.

In the waning days of August, Scotland's Loch Ness Centre held its largest search for the Loch Ness Monster in over 50 years. Despite using the latest technologies, some never used in the search for the fabled creature before, little to no evidence of the cryptid's existence was captured.

Though Loch Ness Centre officials intend to release a full report later this month, initial findings posted to the organization's blog include just a few grainy photos taken from what appear to local security cameras. No definitive proof is available in any of the images released in the initial report.

(Photo: The Loch Ness Centre)

The group used a hydrophone for the first team whilst searching for Nessie, and claims to have heard four strange noises before the expedition officially kicked off on the weekend of August 26th. Unfortunately for Believers seeking proof, they forgot to record the encounter.

"Alan McKenna embarked on a Deepscan Cruise just a day before The Quest weekend kicked off, eager to ensure the hydrophone's functionality. Alongside the boat's intrigued guests, they initiated tests to confirm the equipment's reliability," the Centre explained on its blog post. "Four mysterious and previously unheard loud noises from the depths of the loch were identified. Regrettably, amidst the excitement, the crucial moment wasn't captured on record. Nevertheless, all the guests onboard heard the noises."

Though "The Quest" revealed little in terms of proof, one Nessie Believer shared a photo they captured in 2018. In the picture, something can be seen peeking out of the water and appears to have the body of a fish or other sea creature.

Photographer Chie Kelly goes public with photos taken in 2018 that hunters believe to be of the mythical Loch Ness Monster.



Kelly says she kept the photos to herself in fear of public ridicule but was convinced to share them following last weekend’s large-scale hunt in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/ZmVOIxO3Rt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 1, 2023

"At first I wondered if it was an otter or a pair of otters or a seal, but we never saw a head and it never came up again for air. It was making this strange movement on the surface. We did not hear any sound. There were these strange shapes below the surface. I could not make out any colours – the water was dark. I could not accurately assess its length, but the two parts that were visible were less than two metres long together," Chie Kelly said of the photo she took.

She added, "I don't know what it was, but it was definitely a creature – an animal. At the time I did not want to face public ridicule by making the photographs public. But I met Steve Feltham at the weekend and showed him the images, and he said immediately that they were 'very interesting.'"

For now, Nessie eludes capture once again.