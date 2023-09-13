Lucky Charms Selling for 60 Cents for 60th Birthday

As a brand, Lucky Charms is about to turn 60 years old and it's celebrating in a big way. Tuesday, the cereal brand revealed it's selling boxes of its marshmallow-filled goodness for just 60 cents. While the cereal technically isn't available to buy for 60 cents, General Mills is sending rebates to those who submit their receipts over the next month, giving back part of the purchase back to the purchaser in order to make the cereal 60 cents.

A special website has launched where Lucky Charms fiends are able to upload the receipts from their retailers. Once the right form is filled out, General Mills will then reimburse the purchaser to the point their purchase only cost 60 cents. More on the rebates can be found here. Rebate submissions will be available for purchases made from September 12th through October 31st and all submissions must be sent in by November 30th.

In addition to the 60-cent celebration, the cereal also announced the return of its trap promotion, which seeks to convince Lucky Charms fans to "trap" Lucky, the cereal's mascots. Though additional information isn't yet available on the next batch of traps, Lucky Charms officials confirmed they'd be available in time for St. Patrick's Day 2024.

Can you still get Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows?

It has yet to be seen if Lucky charms will be bringing back its Just Magical Marshmallows product, an item without the Lucky Charms cereal bits. The marshmallows became a viral sensation in 2020 and 2021.

"Lucky Charms is the only magical marshmallow cereal and I'm so excited to see that families across the country helped bring the magic back," Lucky Charms brand manager Mindy Murray said in a press release first announcing the product in 2020. "To thank our fans for helping us restore this magic, we're celebrating the launch of the Just Magical Marshmallows with a spectacle that embodies the magic of Lucky Charms."