Lunchables Launches New Grilled Cheesies

When most people think of Lunchables, they think of the iconic cracker stacker kits with meat and cheese or even the little DIY pizza kids that you can open up right from the fridge or lunchbox and eat. The little meal kits are iconic, but they're also cold. Now, the beloved brand is heating things up — by way of a detour to the frozen aisle. On Tuesday, Lunchables announced that they are expanding their lineup with the debut of their new, crispy Grilled Cheesies in two flavors, Original and Pepperoni Pizza. The new product is rolling out to stores this month.

The new Lunchables Grilled Cheesies is the brand's first expansion into frozen food and features the innovative 360CRISP technology that delivers a pan-like crisp in mere seconds, giving the Grilled Cheesies all the crisp and crunch of a traditional grilled cheese while also ensuring melty cheese inside in just 60 seconds in the microwave. No stove is required.

"The launch of 360CRISP is a clear proof point in our mission to reinvent the frozen category by providing high-quality, delicious, and convenient solutions for snack-time and beyond," said Alan Kleinerman, VP Head of Disruption at Kraft Heinz. "At Kraft Heinz, we're sitting at the intersection of food and technology – building consumer-first innovations that revolutionize the meal table and importantly, drive real value for families around the world. 360CRISP is just the beginning."

Here's the descriptions of the two Grilled Cheesies varieties. Both have a suggested retail of $4.99 per box of two sandwiches:

• Original – Featuring deliciously melty KRAFT® SINGLES and just the right level of golden-brown crisp, the Original variety provides a quick and convenient take on this nostalgic snack-time staple.

• Pepperoni Pizza – With a deliciously savory twist on the classic grilled cheese sandwich, the Pepperoni Pizza variety features deliciously melty KRAFT® SINGLES and the same mouthwatering pepperoni from other popular Lunchables snack packs that kids know and love.

Grilled Cheesies Are The Latest Lunchables Innovation

Earlier this year, Lunchables announced another innovation: Lunchables with Fresh Fruit. Lunchables with Fresh Fruit feature two of the brand's best-selling varieties: Turkey and Ham Cracker Stackers, each paired with the different fruit offerings.

"At Kraft Heinz, we are transforming through innovation by making bigger bets to fuel growth and create new products for our fans," said Naor Danieli, Director of Marketing, Lunchables. "Lunchables with Fresh Fruit is a ripe example of how we are quickly moving to introduce new offerings rooted in real consumer needs. Teaming up with Fresh Del Monte helps accelerate the innovation our brand strives for, lending its expertise in fresh produce to expand the delicious, buildable and real food experience we provide for kids."

