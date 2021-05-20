Chris Evans Celebrates National Rescue Dog Day by Sharing His Very First Video of Dodger

✖

Chris Evans has been gracing Instagram with lots of adorable Dodger the Dog content this week! On Sunday, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star shared some photos of Dodger getting excited about the dog park, and the actor's latest post is a very special throwback. In honor of May 20th being National Dog Rescue Day (in addition to World Bee Day), Evans took to social media to share a video of the day he met Dodger and decided to take him home.

"Happy #nationalrescuedogday," Evans wrote. "This is the moment I met Dodger. I was filming a movie in Savannah and the scene took place at a shelter. I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the minute I saw him I knew he was coming home w me. There are so many loving animals at shelters who are in desperate need of a home. Visit a shelter and leave with a best friend." You can check out the video in the post below:

Evans is always sharing Dodger content whether it's funny photos or updates on the pup's recent hip surgery. Thankfully for us Dodger fans, there is no shortage of photos and videos of Evans' beloved pet. Some of ComicBook.com's favorite Dodger memories include a heartwarming photo of Evans with his best bud on Valentine’s Day, their adorable reunion video from 2017, Dodger's shockingly impressive singing talents, and a dapper photo of him in the famous Knives Out sweater.

As for Evans and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios recently announced a Captain America 4, and while Anthony Mackie is expected to play the titular role, there have already been rumors that Evans will appear in the movie as Steve Rogers.

Earlier this year, there were rumors that Evans could be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor quickly took to Twitter to write, "News to me." However, that doesn't mean much considering how many Marvel stars have been forced to lie about casting. That being said, Evans has said that returning to play Steve Rogers after Avengers: Endgame would be a "risky" move.

During a recent interview with Inverse, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's head writer and the future writer of Captain America 4, Malcolm Spellman, admitted he doesn't even know Steve's fate. "I've got to tell you the truth, my friend. Marvel won’t tell me what happened to Steve, so we were able to write whatever we wanted because we don't know. We’re wondering if Steve’s on the moon too, you know what I’m saying? That’s as good a guess as anything because they won't tell me," Spellman shared.

Happy National Dog Rescue Day to all the special pups out there!