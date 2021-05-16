Chris Evans Shares Delightful New Set of Dodger the Dog Photos

✖

You know it's gonna be a good day when Chris Evans takes to Instagram! The actor known for playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Captain America occasionally posts some fun family photos, but we especially love it when he shares images of his best pal, Dodger the Dog. Evans' latest set of photos features some reaction shots of Dodger and we must say... he could be a doggie model!

"Beginning, middle, and end of dragging out the question, ‘Do you....wanna go.....to the DOG PARK??,'" Evans wrote. You can check out the adorable photos below:

We can't get enough Dodger content here at ComicBook.com! Some of our favorite Dodger memories include a heartwarming photo of Evans with the pup on Valentine’s Day, their beautiful reunion video from 2017, Dodger's impressive singing talents, and a photo of him in the famous Knives Out sweater.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Evans talked about having Dodger's name tattooed on his chest. "That's probably one of the truest relationships I have," Evans shared. "I'll never regret that tattoo. I've regretted a few in my life, but not that one."

As for Evans' time in the MCU, Marvel recently announced a Captain America 4, and while Anthony Mackie is expected to play the titular role, there have already been rumors that Evans will appear in the movie as Steve Rogers.

Back in January, fans were surprised to hear rumors that Evans could be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor quickly took to Twitter to write, "News to me," but that doesn't mean much considering how many Marvel stars have been forced to lie about casting. Most recently, Tatiana Maslany and Hailee Steinfeld both denied reports that they were playing She-Hulk and Kate Bishop, respectively. That being said, Evans has said in the past that returning to play Captain America after Avengers: Endgame would be a "risky" move.

During a recent interview with Inverse, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's head writer and the future writer of Captain America 4, Malcolm Spellman, admitted he doesn't even know Steve's fate. "I've got to tell you the truth, my friend. Marvel won’t tell me what happened to Steve, so we were able to write whatever we wanted because we don't know. We’re wondering if Steve’s on the moon too, you know what I’m saying? That’s as good a guess as anything because they won't tell me," Spellman shared.

What do you think of the latest Dodger photos? Tell us in the comments!