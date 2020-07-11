Marvel Star Florence Pugh Addresses Instagram Bullying Because of Zach Braff

✖

Black Widow’s Florence Pugh has addressed the Instagram bullying she experienced because of the age gap between her and her boyfriend Zach Braff. A lot of people online were mad to find out the two were dating because of the 21-year difference between the two. She told Sue Perkins all about that experience on An Hour or So with… For Pugh, it comes down to the fact that she has the right to choose who she wants to be with. The actress is also wondering why people want to know so much about her private life. Increased attention becomes a routine part of life in Hollywood, and she knows that, but it can be difficult to handle sometimes. As the days until Black Widow tick away, she’s just focusing on remaining optimistic and spending the lockdown time productively.

"I'm old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I'm not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with?" she said. "Yet again, once again making a young woman feel like s*** for no reason. I think I did feel s*** for a while... and then I thought how ridiculous is that? I'm 24 and I can't choose who I love? There's a reason why I'm not with someone my age – it hasn't worked."

She continued, “It's bizarre that normal folk are allowed to display such hate and opinions on a part of my life that I'm not putting out there. It's a strange side of fame that you're allowed to be torn apart by thousands of people even though you didn't put that piece of you out there."

In a previous social media post, Pugh argued that she didn’t have to tolerate the critical comments on her page, “I will not allow that behavior on my page. It makes me upset. It makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another — the world is aching. The world is dying, and a few of you decided to bully for no reason.”

"I don't want that on my page. It's embarrassing," Pugh acknowledged later in the video. "It's sad and I don't know when cyber bullying became trendy. I don't know when it became a point system. I don't know why it's a cool thing and that's never been what my page has been about. So, here's to you guys, and I hope that we can keep on being positive and to those who do not agree with any of what I just said, I kindly ask that you unfollow me, because that is not my page. Be safe. Try and be positive during all of this and I'll see you soon."

