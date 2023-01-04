Marvel Stars Send Well Wishes to Jeremy Renner After Horrifying Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner's Marvel Studios costars are coming out to support the actor during his time of need. This past weekend, the Avengers star suffered a tragic accident with a snowplow that left him in critical condition. Since then, Renner has made a post thanking everyone for their kind words and support, all the while acknowledging that his wounds are still fresh. He ended his post by telling everyone that he's sending love to them and he's receiving that love back ten fold. In the comments section of his post, fans and celebrities are showering the actor with kind words and wishing him well. Even some of his Marvel family has been coming out in support. Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, The Russo Brothers, Taika Waititi and James Gunn have all flooded his comments section to give him their love. You can check out their comments in the Instagram post below!

A full account of what occurred after speaking with eye-witnesses and investigating the scene on their own, Sheriff Darin Balaam called the event "a tragic accident" and said they believe that Renner was not impaired at all during the event. According to the Sheriff, Renner was trying to remove a car that was stuck in the snow, exiting his snowcat afterward which then resulted in it running over and crushing his leg. Early reports on the incident noted he was in "critical but stable condition."

"At this point in the investigation we do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all and we believe this is a tragic accident," Sheriff Balaam said in the latest update. "Washoe Sheriff's Office is in possession of his PistenBully (the snowcat) and we are analyzing it to rule out any potential mechanical failure of why it may have started to roll. This is part of our normal investigation process for any major investigation. As I mentioned earlier this investigation is ongoing. However, we do not suspect any foul play, I want to repeat that, we do not suspect any foul play. We believe this was a tragic accident."

A statement from Renner's family was also released on Monday, confirming the extent of the injuries he suffered.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the family's statement reads. "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe essentially since its inception, portraying Clint Barton / Hawkeye beginning with 2011's Thor. He most recently appeared as the character in a HawkeyeDisney+ series. His roles also include Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, The Bourne Legacy, and Wind River. He also has a Disney+ exclusive reality show,Rennervations, which is set to arrive this year.

The second season of Mayor of Kingstown is set to debut on Paramount+ on January 15th. Paramount's synopsis for the series can be found below.

"Running the family business is a life sentence. New season streaming January 15 and catch up on season 1 now, exclusively on Paramount+. MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither."