Matthew Perry’s Overdose Death Leads to Arrest

Authorities in southern California have made at least one arrest linked to the death of Friends star Matthew Perry. The actor, who died in October, was found to have ketamine in his bloodstream at the time. Perry, who had long struggled with addiction, had been undergoing ketamine therapy for depression at the time, but his last treatment had been more than a week before his death, and the amount found in his bloodstream raised red flags. Reports have indicated that Perry sought out additional medication to treat his condition without medical supervision, and that those who helped him acquire it could face charges.

The ketamine killed Perry through a mix of overstimulating his heart and depressing his breathing. His cause of death was listed as the effects of ketamine, with contributing factors cited as drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug for which Perry had a prescription.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “multiple arrests” were made during an early morning operation, and charges will be announced at a press conference later today.

The investigation into Perry’s acquisition of the drugs began in May, and has involved numerous organizations including the Drug Enforcement Agency and the United States Postal Service.

Perry is best known as Chandler Bing, one of the primary cast of NBC’s Friends — a role he played for ten seasons. The series, widely regarded as one of the best sitcoms of its era, has continued to find new audiences year in and year out thanks to streaming platforms keeping it constantly available. In 2021, Perry and the rest of the cast reunited for a Friends reunion on HBO Max.

Besides Friends, Perry had memorable roles in projects like The West Wing, The Whole Nine Yards, and Fools Rush In. After friends, Perry returned to TV regularly, starring in Aaron Sorkin’s Studio 60 on the Sunset STrip, a revival of The Odd Couple, and a number of sitcoms. His last notable role was on The Good Wife.

Just a year before his death, Perry released an autobiography — Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing — which spoke frankly about his struggles with addiction.