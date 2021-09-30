McDonalds Bringing Back Iconic Fan-Favorite Sandwich

McDonalds is bringing back an iconic fan-favorite sandwich and people are stoked about the return. That’s right, the McRib is back on November 1 for a limited time at restaurants around the country. People in the United States who have been craving that barbecue goodness won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on the sandwich again. It’s been 40 years of this delectable dance with the McRib. A modern fan-favorite among McDonalds consumers, this season is a cause for celebration among all stripes. For the uninitiated, the McRib is a boneless pork patty positively coated in barbecue sauce and topped with slivered onions and dill pickles. Toss all of that into a homestyle bun and you’re got the sandwich that had people reselling them online last year. That’s how deep the love for the McRib goes.

“In the 80s, the masterminds behind McDonald’s food innovation had a truly unique idea: an undeniably delicious sandwich that could be enjoyed during the colder seasons,” Mike Bullington, Senior Archives Manager at McDonald’s said. “Whether you’re a McRib loyalist or first-timer, there is no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the restaurant also announced that they would be cutting back plastic usage on their Happy Meal toys.

“Today we announced McDonald’s ambition to drastically reduce plastics and offer sustainable Happy Meal toys globally by the end of 2025. Transitioning to more renewable, recycled, and certified materials for our Happy Meal toys will result in an approximately 90% reduction in virgin fossil fuel-based plastic use against a 2018 baseline. For comparison, the average person uses more than 220 pounds of plastic annually, so this is equivalent to more than 650,000 individuals eliminating plastics from their lives each year.”

“Protecting the planet for our shared future demands that we look at all parts of our business, including the customer experience. I’m proud that nothing is off the table for our leadership, partners, and families. Together, we’re expanding our positive impact on the environment through the transformation of one of McDonald’s most beloved icons. Making changes like this, however, does not come without challenges. The thought on our minds was, how do we improve something that our customers already love around the world, without compromising any of the reasons they love it… and in the case of the Happy Meal, what they love is fun!”

Are you excited about the McRib coming back? Let us know in the comments!