Emily Blunt Reveals NSFW Advice Tom Cruise Gave Her

Emily Blunt is known for an array of films ranging from The Devil Wears Prada to A Quiet Place, and she recently starred in a new limited series, The English, which debuted on Prime Video last month. She will also be seen next year in the highly-anticipated Oppenheimer and has been filming Pain Hustlers alongside Marvel star Chris Evans. She was also recently cast in David Leitch's The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling. Needless to say, Blunt has had quite a career and she continues to thrive. One of her biggest roles was playing Rita opposite Tom Cruise's Cage in the 2014 sci-fi/action hit, Edge of Tomorrow. Recently, Blunt made an appearance on the SmartLess podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett (via HotNewHipHop), and revealed some NSWF advice she got from Cruise on set.

"We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would've been great if we had CGI'd them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way," Blunt explained. "When you hear the word 'tactile,' you think that sounds nice and cozy. There was nothing cozy about these suits. It was like 85 pounds. It was so heavy," she continued. "The first time I put it on I started to cry, and [Cruise] didn't know what to do." She added, "I was like, 'Tom, I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot,' and just started to cry ... I said, 'I'm feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.'" Blunt said he ended up making her laugh with this advice: "He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, 'Come on, stop being such a p*ssy, OK?'"

Will Edge of Tomorrow 2 Happen?

After years of expressing excitement about a potential Edge of Tomorrow sequel, Blunt admitted last year that she's become doubtful that the project will ever move forward. However, she did praise the script in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"That was an amazing script, but I just don't know what the future holds for it. I did read a script that was in really great shape, but it's just a matter of if that can even happen now," Blunt shared. "I don't have the straight answer on that one."

While it's likely the sequel will never happen, Blunt and Cruise as well as original director Doug Liman have frequently said they were interested in continuing the series.

"It's one of these things where if Tom, Emily, and I were to say, 'We're ready to pull the trigger on this script,' it's Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, the film gets made," Liman confirmed with Collider last year. "That's pretty much how Hollywood works. The stars are the gatekeepers. If you can get Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt to commit to the movie, it's going to happen."

He continued, "For [the first movie], the script wasn't there when we started shooting. Tom and I often laugh about this, that during prep on that movie we'd say to ourselves, 'There's nothing like a looming start date for the shoot to put pressure down to get the script right. And then while we were shooting the movie, we'd say to ourselves, 'There's nothing like a looming wrap date to really put pressure down to getting the script done.' Then when while we're editing the movie, we're like, 'There's nothing like a looming release date to force you to get the script right.' These are really big, imaginative movies."

