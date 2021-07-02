Mike Tyson and Other Boxing Greats Finally Get Funko Pops

Mike Tyson has never been given the Funko Pop treatment before. Shocking, we know - but today is finally the day. With Tyson recently emerging from retirement to get back in the ring for both boxing and wrestling, the timing is actually pretty good. What's more, Iron Mike is joined by Ryan Garcia and Julio César Chávez in this boxing legends Funko Pop wave. Pre-orders for these figures are available via the links below.

Another reason why the Mike Tyson Funko Pop is timely has to do with Logan Paul's callout after his recent exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather:

“Someone mentioned Mike Tyson, like how funny is it? One great at a time," the influencer said on the Impaulsive podcast (H/T NY Post). "My lawyer mentioned it, and he’s like, ‘No, Tyson will rip your head off. You don’t stand a chance.'”

“I’m like, ‘Bro, I just went through all of this. You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson,'" Paul added. "Bro, he’s old, old." Paul is 26 at the time of this writing with Tyson now clocking in at over twice his age, 54. To his credit, Tyson previously said he wouldn't want to fight either of the Paul brothers (the younger Paul, Jake, is 3-0 in his own career) telling TMZ back in May when asked: “No, I love those guys." He reiterated the answer once again when asked if he'd take the fight if offered, simply saying "No."

There isn't a Logan Paul Funko Pop yet, but we wouldn't be surprised if it happens at some point down the line. If it does, you can set up this fight with your Pop figures - or just pretend that Logan Paul is Glass Joe from Punch Out.

