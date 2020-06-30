Milk Duds Trend as Candy Fans Debate Their Favorite Treats
When it comes to candy -- and really, pretty much any food -- there are those that most people reach for every time it's available and those that they'd never touch. This is especially true for chocolate-based candies so when comedian Bert Kreischer asked on Twitter which among an assortment of candies -- Peanut M&Ms, regular M&Ms, Hershey's with Almonds, regular Hershey's, Mr. Goodbar, Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, 3 Musketeers, Heath, Twix, and Milk Duds -- they would choose, people had some strong opinions. And those opinions were especially strong when it comes to Milk Duds. The candy is now trending on Twitter as fans slam and defend the candy.
Here's how it started: Kreischer asked "which one would you pick and which one would you NEVER pick?" and shared a photo of the assortment of candies. He then shared his own top five and declared that he'd never choose Milk Duds or the Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme.
Which one would you pick and which one would you NEVER pick? #Treats pic.twitter.com/t07dYGMgpq— bert kreischer (@bertkreischer) June 30, 2020
Candy fans soon chimed in and it turns out that Milk Duds are pretty divisive. For some, Milk Duds are the worst candy of all and had some pretty extreme reactions while for others, Milk Duds deserve your love. Of course, others were pretty confused as to why Milk Duds ended up trending at all and others felt like the candy options were too limited -- what about non-chocolate treats? Why aren't they a choice?
Of all the things that could trend on social media on a Monday night, we have to admit that candy is a pretty fun one, and some of the reactions that elevated Milk Duds to a topic of conversation are pretty great so we've collected some of our favorites for your enjoyment below.
Read on for the great Milk Dud debate and be sure to weigh in on the topic in comments below to let us know if you're a Milk Dud fan or if it's on your "never" list.
Trash
Reese's top of the list always. Milk Duds are going in the trash https://t.co/u5KMmN315L— J✨ (@thisismydesignn) June 30, 2020
But, we like them!
but i like milkduds :'(— Asc4 (@Asc4Yin) June 30, 2020
They slap, folks.
milk duds slap so fucking hard, get ur bad opinions oUTta 2020 smh— jango (@jango96335421) June 30, 2020
Milk Duds shouldn't even exist
Reese's is my favourite but I'd pick the M&Ms because it'd last longer.
There is no reason milk duds should exist https://t.co/6XDa0ftTm1— Justin (@YourMindAches) June 30, 2020
That escalated...
If you eat milk duds you’re a loser :(:— αѕια⁷𖧵🌈 :(: (@greentaeIeaves) June 30, 2020
Gross
You can't watch a movie with that foul taste Milk Duds leave in your mouth either though. pic.twitter.com/A1MvCjWkRF— Cynical and Crusty AF (@KevinIsCrusty) June 30, 2020
But what about those Reese's?
I’d pick the Reese’s and would not pick milk duds. Speaking of Reese’s... Deep-fried Reese’s are so good, they sell them at the tops field fair from September to October. Basically I’d pick the Reese’s so I can attempt to deep fry it on my own.— Jake McStay (@JakeMcstay) June 30, 2020
On the candy corn scale of things
Milk duds are just slightly better than candy corn— weed Cherub (@zigx6969) June 30, 2020
They are kind of hard on the teeth...
Trust me, I love Milk Duds. My teeth on the other hand.......... not as much as a fan— lili✨ (@GGlilianda) June 30, 2020
Milk Duds loyalty
Milk Duds is my movie theatre candy. Only candy I've gotten with my dad since I was little. It's our tradition.
If you don't like milk duds we aren't friends. 😉 https://t.co/W2kvibMA7d— Tia ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@TiawiaGames) June 30, 2020
