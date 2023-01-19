Baja Blast Is Being Turned Into Hot Sauce

Baja Blast is one of the most popular flavors in the MTN DEW portfolio, becoming a cult classic for its tropical taste and overall good vibes. Now, surprising DEW drinkers around the world, the teal nectar is being turned into a hot sauce. Thursday, the soda maker announced a new collaboration with the sauce bosses at iBurn which results in MTN DEW Baja Blast Hot Sauce.

While the drink itself is readily available at all Taco Bell locations, the Baja Blast Hot Sauce is about to turn into a major commodity. According to DEW officials, only 750 bottles of the condiment are being made. As a result, the brand and iBurn are hosting a scavenger hunt of sorts across social media profiles, encouraging fans to follow along to see how they get their hands on a bottle.

This isn't the first time the two brands collaborated. In 2020, the duo released a special "Hot Habanero" hot sauce bearing the likeness of NBA star Joel Embiid. The bottle described the first kind as a "citrus and habanero flavor mash up," or a "hot sauce with the flavor of DEW." The social media posts accompanying the promotional images say the sauce "has the distinct citrus flavor that DEW fans know and love, but spicier."

That sauce was limited in a similar fashion and is only now available through secondary markets for a substantial markup. One bottle sold on eBay last December for $99. The only other bottles available on the site currently range from $125 all the way up to $350.

In what started as a store exclusive to Taco Bell, MTN DEW Baja Blast is now bottled and released every summer with a series of new complementary flavors. This summer's "spin-offs," if you will, have yet to be announced.

"DEW Nation loves BAJA BLAST, and we believe fans will be happy to have it back at retail. But we also wanted to surprise everyone, which sometimes can be hard to do," MTN DEW chief marketer Pat O'Toole said last year. "An unreleased Baja flavor to kick off the summer? I think that's a surprise DEW Nation will be ready for and will want to get their hands on. I hope they'll enjoy BAJA DEEP DIVE as much as we enjoyed creating it."