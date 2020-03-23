MTN Dew Dropped A New Walmart-Exclusive Flavor During the Middle of a Pandemic

It only takes a matter of seconds after you flip on the news or open Twitter before you come across a piece of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Despite the constant warning of officials to self-quarantine and isolate in the coming weeks, PepsiCo kept their release schedule and launched a new flavor on MTN DEW right in the middle of the pandemic. As we previously wrote about here, MTN DEW Frost Bite is a Walmart exclusive flavor and judging by the rapid Dew fans on Reddit, it’s become widely available at many locations across the country.

It should be noted, in case you didn’t know, that you should always heed the words of your local officials in regard to isolation and quarantine. From what we’ve so far, it’s likely not wise to go to your local Walmart and try stocking up on Frost Bite if you don’t have anything else to get. As you can see below, the soda’s been found at Walmart locations anywhere from California to Utah to locations in the American Appalachia to New England.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what locations DEW drinkers have found the new flavor at. Have you come across it yet? If so, let us know your thoughts of it in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

