MTN Dew Reveals New Lemonade Flavor

The DEW family is growing. Monday morning, PepsiCo officially unveiled MTN DEW Vibe, the latest addition to the company's ever-growing soft drink line. Labeled as "DEW charged with Lemonade" and other natural flavors, Vibe will be available starting Memorial Day. Following in the footsteps of Baja Blast (Taco Bell) and Sweet Lightning (KFC), Vibe is set to be a fountain exclusive to Which Wich's 350 locations across the United States.

According to a release distributed by the company, Vibe was specifically crafted to evoke "the nostalgia of warm summer days and carefree outdoor adventures." The new Vibe logo unveiled pays homage to graffiti art between the typography involved and its backing art.

(Photo: PepsiCo)

"We couldn't be more excited to invite DEW Nation® to Which Wich to experience the one-of-a-kind beverage that captures the spirit of both brands," Which Wich CEO Jeff Sinelli says of the collaboration. "MTN DEW VIBE embodies our feel-good philosophy, and the combination of our world-famous wich offerings with the new lemonade flavor will keep fans coming back for more."

The release adds Which Wich and DEW collaborated for over a year to concoct a flavor and brand that fit perfectly with the sandwich joint's menu.

"Just like Which Wich, MTN DEW is inspired by creative ideas and positive energy, making this an authentic partnership from the get-go," PepsiCo cChief Customer Officer Hugh Roth adds. "We're thrilled to come together to offer an exclusive product that pairs perfectly with any wich, and represents the fun-loving, dynamic lifestyle of DEW Nation."

DEW's been busy with the exclusives over the past two years. In addition to the aforementioned Sweet Lightning, the drink maker has also added bottled store exclusives to Walmart (MTN DEW Frost Bite) and Dollar General (MTN DEW Maui Burst). Frost Bite sales have been so successful, the partnership opted to add a Zero Sugar variation earlier this year.

"Dollar General fans have always embraced the MTN DEW Maui Burst flavor with enthusiasm. Their excitement translated on social media and at the registers," MTN DEW marketing chief Nicole Portwood said in a statement last January. "We're thrilled to respond to fans by making Maui Burst permanently available at Dollar General."

By the time 2021 comes to a close, the DEW brand will have released at least eight new flavors.