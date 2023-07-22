NBCUniversal Fined Over Tree Trimming Incident

NBCUniversal is being fined days after the studio heavily trimmed trees along a highly trafficked street used by striking writers and actors actively picketing the studio. On Twitter, Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia announced on Friday that StreetsLA will fine Universal Studios $250 for trimming the trees without a permit, a first-time offense, noting that the city's outdated laws limited the penalties.

"Investigation Update: StreetsLA has informed us that they are issuing a citation in the amount of $250 (first-time offense) to Universal Studios," the tweet read (via Variety). "The citation alleges a violation of trimming trees without a city permit. Outdated laws limit penalties the City can issue."

Mejia had previously announced that his office was investigating the tree trimming, as the trees along that street are managed by the city — arguably meaning that it would be the city that would be responsible for the trimming, not the studio.

"Our Office is investigating the tree trimming that occurred outside Universal Studios where workers, writers, and actors are exercising their right to picket. The trimmed trees are LA City managed street trees," Mejia tweeted. The official then went on to explain NBCUniversal could be in violation of city code.

"Code enforcement for street trees (including the pruning or removal of trees without a permit) is the responsibility of the StreetsLA Investigation and Enforcement Division," Mejia added. "Violations can result in code enforcement citations."

NBCUniversal Has Come Under Fire for the Tree Trimming Incident

A tweet revealing that the Ficus trees along Los Angeles' Barham Boulevard had been dramatically trimmed to went viral earlier this month. The street is one used by writers and actors actively picketing as part of the ongoing strikes against the AMPTP with many suggesting that what was done to the trees was done intentionally. However, one NBCUniversal spokesperson said that it was not the studio's intention to cause issues for those picketing and instead said it was a "safety tree trimming."

"We understand that the safety tree trimming of the Ficus trees we did on Barham Blvd. has created unintended challenges for demonstrators, that was not our intention. In partnership with licensed arborists, we have pruned these trees annually at this time of year to ensure that the canopies are light ahead of the high wind season," the statement reads. "We support the WGA and SAG's right to demonstrate and are working to provide some shade coverage. We continue to openly communicate with the labor leaders on-site to work together during this time."

Both the WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA filed labor complaints against NBCUniversal last week, alleging that NBCUniversal has interfered with, coerced and restrained employees in the exercise of their rights" during the strike — including not just the tree matter, but by designating picket locations obstructed by construction fencing, forcing picketers onto busy streets, resulting in two picketers being hit by cars.

SAG-AFTRA has been on strike now for over a week. WGA has been on strike since May 2nd. This is the first time since 1960 that both the writers and actors unions have been on strike at the same time.