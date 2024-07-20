Netflix Shoots Down Streaming Bundle With Competitors Like Disney+ or Max

As the dust of the streaming wars begins to settle, the landscape continues to change. Though every movie studio has its own streamer, once foes have started turning friendly. In the case of streamers like Disney+ and Max, they’ve put their differences aside for a combined bundle that will save subscribers money by signing up for both services. Netflix, on the other hand, has zero plans to join services with another platform in a similar process.

“From the early days of streaming, we saw partnerships with device makers and pay TV and mobile operators as key to ensuring Netflix was easy to find and use. These partnerships are a win-win — making it simple for people to discover, sign-up, use and pay for Netflix. In turn, our device and operator partners benefit through increased device sales from consumers seeking devices integrated with Netflix and greater customer acquisition and higher retention as well as the opportunity to upsell higher value data or content packages,” Netflix said in its latest shareholder earnings letter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The letter aded, “We haven’t bundled Netflix solely with other streamers like Disney+ or Max because Netflix already operates as a go-to destination for entertainment thanks to the breadth and variety of our slate and superior product experience. This has driven industry leading penetration, engagement and retention for us, which limits the benefit to Netflix of bundling directly with other streamers.”

Where to get Disney+ and Max bundle

As of this writing, the Disney+ and Max bundle has yet to officially roll out, despite promotion it’d be available this summer.

“On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value,” Joe Earley, president of direct-to-consumer for Disney Entertainment, said in a statement. “This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today.”

“This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention,” JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games for Warner Bros. Discovery, added. “Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry.”

Are you going to bundle multiple streaming services? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!