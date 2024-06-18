Outlander Creator Leaves Disney for New Sony Pictures Television Deal

Outlander creator Ronald D. Moore is headed back to Sony Pictures Television. According to Deadline Moore has signed a multi-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see Moore, his Tall Ship Productions banner and collaborators Maril Davis and Ben McGinnis both develop and produce scripted series for both cable and streaming platforms. Moore had previously been with Sony for 10 years, departing in 2020.

During his previous time at Sony, Moore developed Starz's hit series Outlander as well as AppleTV+'s For All Mankind. Outlander is heading into the back half of its seventh season in November and will end with Season 8, though the series already has a spinoff, a prequel series titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood. For All Mankind has aired four seasons and was renewed for a fifth earlier this year. It was also announced that a spinoff that will focus on the Soviet space program, Star City, is in development. Additionally, during his previous time at Sony, Moore executive produced Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams for Prime Video and SYFY's Helix.

"This is a true homecoming, and I couldn't be more excited to be reunited with Ron at Sony," Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios said. "Ron is an unbelievable storyteller. He knows how to connect with audiences through the characters and worlds he builds – characters and worlds that are brilliant, beautiful, rich, and authentic. The shows he has created alongside the incomparable Maril Davis remain relevant, watched, and admired by millions of fans worldwide, and we can't wait to see which new places they will pull us into next."

"I'm incredibly happy to return home to Sony Pictures Television. Creating shows with the team there has been enormously gratifying, and I've always been impressed by their enthusiasm and commitment to making great shows," Moore said. "I've known and admired Katherine since we first worked together at Universal, and I'm really excited for us to work together again to make great television."

What is the Outlander Prequel Series About?

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is set to tell the story of Jamie Fraser's father and mother (Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie) as well as Claire's parents (Julie Moriston and Henry Beauchamp). According to the official description for the series it will "center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie's parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire's parents in WWI England."

"Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain," Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer, shared in a statement. "The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser's marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire's TV story may be coming to an end with Season 8, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans."

The series will be written by Outlander showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts, who will also serve as showrunner for the prequel. Moore will also executive produce along with Davis.