Fruity Pebbles and Love Your Melon Launches Beanie Collection Ahead of National Cereal Day

Post's Pebbles cereals celebrate their 50th birthday this year and the brand has been doing a lot of celebrating. Earlier this year the brand released Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles coffee creamers, then followed that up with snack crisps in the iconic cereals' flavors. Then, Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles light ice cream was released as well, because what's a birthday without ice cream? Now, though, the beloved cereal is teaming with Love Your Melon for an all-new collection just ahead of National Cereal Day.

On Thursday, March 4th, the Fruity Pebbles x Love Your Melon collection will go on sale, offering cereal fans a variety of colorful tie-dyed Love Your Melon knit beanies for adults, kids, and infants along with crew sweatshirts. Each item comes with printed patches that pay homage to the beloved cereal and fan-favorite Flinstones' characters, such as Fred and Wilma. But this collection isn't just a look-good offering. Love Your Melon gives 50 percent of its net profit to non-profit organizations leading the fight against pediatric cancer, meaning these colorful beanies will do good as well.

"We are excited to partner with Post Consumer Brands and Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring families this fun collection inspired by their iconic Pebbles cereal and Flintstones brands," Love Your Melon co-CEO Zachary Quinn said in a statement. "We can't wait to see how our customers and community enjoy these beanies."

"We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate Pebbles' 50th birthday than by partnering with Love Your Melon on this colorful new collection that will benefit pediatric cancer research," head of licensing at Post Consumer Brands Leah Broeders said. "We think Pebbles fans will love these creations that were inspired by their favorite cereal."

(Photo: Post, Love Your Melon)

Pebbles cereal was first launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-barbera. The cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character with the cereal named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter, Pebbles, from The Flintstones.

The Love Your Melon Fruity Pebbles collection launches Thursday, March 4th at on the Love Your Melon website.

What do you think of this colorful collection celebrating Fruity Pebbles cereal?