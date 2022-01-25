Pebbles Shake Ups Are Officially Here

The folks at Pebbles are at it again. On Monday, Post Consumer Brands announced the launch of three new ways to enjoy the iconic cereal: Pebbles Shake Ups! Cocoa Explosion, Pebbles Shake Ups! Sweet & Salty and Marshmallow Cocoa Pebbles. All three new offerings will be available at select grocery retailers nationwide starting this month.

Pebbles Shake Ups! are described as “shaking up the snacking game” and are designed to be perfect for those that love to snack on their favorite cereal but need a more convenient option. The Shake Ups! combine a variety of Post cereals together and come in two varieties in a variety of packages, including individual snack backs and a large, 6oz pouch. Pebbles Shake Ups! Cocoa Explosion is a mix-up of Cocoa Pebbles Boulders, Chocolate Honeycomb cereal, and marshmallow bits while Pebbles Shake Ups! Sweet & Salty is a mash up of Birthday Cake Pebbles Boulders, Waffle Crisp cereal, and salted pretzel bits.

“Cereal has gone beyond the breakfast table and people are looking for even more ways to satisfy their PEBBLES cravings,” said Elle Weisenberger, Brand Manager at Post. “On the heels of PEBBLES Crisps and Honeycomb Big Bites, we’re excited to introduce even more ways for consumers to enjoy the cereals they love in a crunchable, snackable pack.”

For fans looking for a more traditional Pebbles offering that is still a lot of fun, there’s Marshmallow Cocoa Pebbles. Available now, the cereal lets Pebbles fan watch their milk turn chocolatey with each bite and gives them delicious marshmallows as well, following in the footsteps of the previously released Marshmallow Fruity Pebbles.

“Marshmallow Fruity PEBBLES completely exceeded our expectations,” said Amy Brothers, Senior Brand Manager for PEBBLES. “Marshmallow Cocoa PEBBLES is going to help make mornings a little bit more fun and we can’t wait to officially welcome this new flavor to the PEBBLES family.”

These new Pebbles innovations come on the heels of the iconic brand celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary in 2021, which saw the release a number of new items and collaborations. Pebbles cereal was first launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera. The cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character with the cereal named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone’s daughter, Pebbles, from The Flintstones.

