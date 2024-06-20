Peet's Coffee Wants to Send You to the North Pole for Their New Blend

Last summer, Peet's Coffee took on the summer heat by looking for a Chief Cold Brew Officer, but this year the coffee brand is taking a more adventurous approach to the hot days of summer. On Thursday, Peet's Coffee announced not only a new coffee collection, the Bright Collection, but that they have teamed up with Arctic influencer Cecilia Blomdahl to offer a coffee fan a once in a lifetime chance to beat the heat with a trip to one of the brightest places on earth — Svalbad, Norway during Midnight Sun season.

According to Peet's the new Bright Collection features two blends, Sun Catcher and Off the Grid, both of which were created after two years of development. The blends represent a new coffee profile that offers a bright, smooth taste featuring coffee from Brazil and Kenya for Sun Catcher and Colombia and El Salvador for Off the Grid. You can check out the descriptions of the two blends below.

• Sun Catcher: Peet's lightest light roast coffee blend is crafted with beans from the slopes of Mt. Kenya to infuse vibrant citric notes and complemented by the smooth nuttiness Brazilian beans offer. This bright blend features flavors of strawberry jam, citrus, and honeysuckle, offering a delicate balance that delights the senses.

• Off the Grid: This medium roast blend strikes the perfect balance between approachability and complexity. Crafted with beans from Colombia and El Salvador, this blend offers fruit-forward notes from the Colombia beans and caramelized sweetness from El Salvador. With a full-bodied profile, Off the Grid includes tastes of smooth milk chocolate, almond butter, and pear undertones, making it an irresistible choice for any coffee lover.

As for the adventure, Peet's has teamed up with Blomdahl to offer fans a chance to visit Svalbard, one of the most remote and brightest places on the planet complete with an exclusive, guided experience from Blomdahl who is known for sharing her experiences living on Svalbard. The northernmost inhabited place on Earth, during Midnight Sun season, Svalbard has perpetual daylight which sees polar bears roaming freely, striking views, and even encounters with majestic walruses.

"For me, coffee isn't just a beverage, it's a source of joy and a morning ritual I look forward to," says Cecilia Blomdahl. "Partnering with Peet's Coffee to offer this extraordinary trip to Svalbard, an island close to the North Pole, celebrates our shared passion for exploration, discovery, and of course, great coffee. I'm excited to share the beauty of Svalbard with the lucky winner, embracing every moment and enjoying the Bright Collection amidst the awe-inspiring Arctic scenery."

"We are thrilled to introduce the Bright Collection with a program unlike any we've done at Peet's," says Jessica Buttimer, SVP of Brand & DTC at Peet's Coffee. "We're excited to make it possible for our customers to become Sun Catchers or go Off the Grid while relishing the exceptional taste of Peet's coffee."

To enter to win the trip to Svalbard, coffee fans just need to follow Peet's on social media as well as visit this website. The contest starts today and runs through Friday, June 28th. One grand prize winner will win travel and accommodations for two to Norway August 17-22, 2024, an exclusive Svalbard itinerary and a Peet's giveaway kit. Four first prize winners will receive the kit, including the Bright Collection coffee, a Peet's hat, travel mug, GoSun Brew travel coffee maker, GoSun 144Wh PowerBank, and portable phone power bank. As for the Bright Collection, it is available now in 10.5 oz bags or in K-Cup at Peet's locations, grocery stores nationwide, Amazon, and on the Peet's website.