The Internet Discovers Pizza Hut Classic, Millennials Love It
Pizza Hut introduces Pizza Hut Classic for nostalgia fiends.
Pizza Hut Classic is out in the world now, and the Internet has taken major notice. Millenials especially tried to google where they could find on of the throwback Pizza Hut locations over the holiday weekend. On Twitter, Hunter Shelburne tweeted about the hometown Pizza Hut that is now basically untouched by time. (Well, careful branding trying to channel the late 80s into early 90s, but why spoil the magic.) Of course, once the tweet broke containment, the entirety of the platform gave into the whimsy.
Upon further investigation, Pizza Hut has been transforming location into Pizza Hut Classics since late 2019. (Of course, many people wouldn't have noticed as you can't run the traditional Pizza Hut buffet and salad bar during a worldwide health emergency.) You can expect more of these to start popping up as the brand leans more heavily into nostalgia. That's been the plan for a while now!
So apparently my hometown Pizza Hut (where my dad still lives) has rebranded as Pizza Hut Classic. They brought back the old interior, the old logo, and so the lunch buffet again, even cups. Didn't know this was a thing, tried to capture as much of the aesthetic as I could here. pic.twitter.com/XqAHXMUoje— Hunter Shelburne (@WGTabletop) December 22, 2023
"There aren't many brands with more iconic elements than us, whether it's the red cups, checkered tablecloths, connection to pop culture and entertainment – like PAC-MAN – or our iconic Pan Pizza," George Felix, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut previously said. "As we look to connect with a new generation of pizza lovers, we are tapping into those things that make Pizza Hut great in a modern and relevant way."
Would you visit Pizza Hut Classic? Let us know in the comments down below!
Some Bane vibes.
You visit the Pizza Hut Classic like some temporal tourist.
I was born in it. Molded by it.
I didn’t visit the salad bar until I was already a man; by then it was nothing to me. pic.twitter.com/tJKXjfEBbG— The Cup Is Half Full Metal Alchemist (@Jeffrey_of_Troy) December 23, 2023
We can dream
Me hoping the Pizza Hut Classic is real and coming to more of the US not just some social media bs. Get a few arcades in there though. https://t.co/6abEh7cVSx pic.twitter.com/UOuEXLQOrY— Swerma Ganoosh (@Emersom_Biggins) December 23, 2023
A+ meme
taking my kid to the Pizza Hut Classic https://t.co/2BfDFfERnu pic.twitter.com/oiVc6F4k4B— Trip Fontaine (@kindasketchyguy) December 23, 2023
A lot of people are saying
Turn every Pizza Hut back into a classic please. https://t.co/pYlnKq2Quw— Alex Perez (@AlexPerez83) December 23, 2023
Like a siren's call
Me seeing some guy’s hometown Pizza Hut rebranded as Pizza Hut Classic to include the red and white checkered table clothes.. pic.twitter.com/Vp7OtBVal3— teatime75 (@teatime75) December 23, 2023
We are so back
Today I learned that Pizza Hut in the USA has a small selection of stores branded as "Pizza Hut Classic" with fully retro interiors and signage and shit and I'm so mad that we don't have them over here pic.twitter.com/Ptk6SwUbaY— Sam @ I've Never Seen... 🔆 (@Never_Seen_Trek) December 23, 2023
Minimalism was all the rage
Pizza Hut launching “Classic” locations that ditch shared workspace minimalism and bring back sophisticated interiors with elegant chandeliers has reassured me that “we’re back”. pic.twitter.com/AjHLJQSzPg— Zac Mabry (@ZacMabry) December 23, 2023
10 Dollars?
Yeah this rules https://t.co/HhdSnXpqnW pic.twitter.com/IdzCqSSFHl— Hunter Shelburne (@WGTabletop) December 22, 2023