Pizza Hut Classic is out in the world now, and the Internet has taken major notice. Millenials especially tried to google where they could find on of the throwback Pizza Hut locations over the holiday weekend. On Twitter, Hunter Shelburne tweeted about the hometown Pizza Hut that is now basically untouched by time. (Well, careful branding trying to channel the late 80s into early 90s, but why spoil the magic.) Of course, once the tweet broke containment, the entirety of the platform gave into the whimsy.

Upon further investigation, Pizza Hut has been transforming location into Pizza Hut Classics since late 2019. (Of course, many people wouldn't have noticed as you can't run the traditional Pizza Hut buffet and salad bar during a worldwide health emergency.) You can expect more of these to start popping up as the brand leans more heavily into nostalgia. That's been the plan for a while now!

So apparently my hometown Pizza Hut (where my dad still lives) has rebranded as Pizza Hut Classic. They brought back the old interior, the old logo, and so the lunch buffet again, even cups. Didn't know this was a thing, tried to capture as much of the aesthetic as I could here. pic.twitter.com/XqAHXMUoje — Hunter Shelburne (@WGTabletop) December 22, 2023

"There aren't many brands with more iconic elements than us, whether it's the red cups, checkered tablecloths, connection to pop culture and entertainment – like PAC-MAN – or our iconic Pan Pizza," George Felix, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut previously said. "As we look to connect with a new generation of pizza lovers, we are tapping into those things that make Pizza Hut great in a modern and relevant way."

