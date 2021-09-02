Reported Bigfoot Sighting Caught On Camera In Idaho Believed To Be Real

A video uploaded to YouTube supposedly shows a new look at Bigfoot, and cryptid enthusiasts are feeling confident about the odds that this one is real. The footage, which depicts a large, muscular being covered in dark hair, was uploaded to an account called Nv Tv, which seems to specialize in bigfoot content. It’s only a few seconds long, which is the biggest factor in some commenters crying foul (as in, why wouldn’t you keep recording if you had something this incredible in front of you?), but the look of the “bigfoot” is certainly convicincing; if it’s a guy in a suit, it’s a very big guy in a very impressive suit.

The channel has responded to criticisms asking for unedited film by responding that this is the form in which it was sent to them, and slowing the footage down and zooming in, hoping that a closer examination will help quell some doubts. Between the original and the follow-up, the video has been viewed at least 100,000 times in the last week.

You can see the video below.

The footage has drawn immediate comparisons to the Patterson-Gimlin film, a famous piece of short footage shot by Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin in 1967 which is almost as famous as the footage of the JFK assassination in conspiracy circles. In the decades since, there has been a lot of discussion and debate over whether the footage is legitimate or a hoax, but unlike some other notable cryptid sightings, neither of the people involved ever admitted to faking it, and it remains officially unexplained.

Nv TV uploaded another video yesterday, showing a similar-looking bigfoot, with no attribution as to who shot it or where. The two look similar enough to be convincing evidence either for the validity of the Idaho footage, or for the argument that anybody with a suit that good is going to maximize the miles they get out of it.

Per Mysterious Universe, Idaho has more bigfoot sightings than you might think, landing it in the top 5 states in the U.S. for reported sasquatch spottings.

That site also offers a more measured take on the footage than some of the commenters in the YouTube videos, with writer Paul Seaburn saying that while there is nothing to conclusively rule it a fake, he remains skeptical. He notes that the face — the hardest thing to fake — is never seen, and that whoever shot the film not only remained anonymous, but never returned to the scene later to look for footprints or other evidence.

What do you think? Is this compelling video? Do you think there is such a thing as bigfoot? Should the Henderson family drive a little more carefully thorugh Idaho? Sound off in the comments below.