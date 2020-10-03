NYPD Posts Reward Offer for Rick Moranis' Attacker

✖

Two days after Rick Moranis was randomly attacked on New York's Upper West Side, the New York Police Department has unveiled a $2,500 reward to someone who could provide information on the identity of Moranis' attacker. While out for a morning stroll on Thursday, Moranis was randomly sucker-punched in the head by a passerby, and the entire incident was captured on closed-circuit television cameras.

🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

The day after the attack, the NYPD released a higher-resolution of the suspected attacked, someone wearing a black "I Love New York" hoodie. The attacker's face is half-covered due to the wearing of a facemask. As a result of the attack, Moranis sought out medical advice due to head, back, and hip pain. The beloved actor left the hospital on his own accord and subsequently went to NYPD's 20th Precinct to report the assault. His team has said the actor is doing "fine, but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes."

Breaking Update: Police release photo of the suspect wanted in the random and violent attack on actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side. https://t.co/WSNcD41r4f pic.twitter.com/pmcnLigRri — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 2, 2020

Though he's largely been removed from Hollywood for the better part of 30 years — with only small roles here and there — Moranis will soon return to one of the franchises that initially made him a household name. Confirmed earlier this year, the actor will reprise his role as Wayne Szalinski in Disney+'s relaunch of the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise. The synopsis for that reboot can be found below.

"Aware that the family ties have loosened over time but seemingly afraid to confront anyone directly. He has been tinkering alone in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife. When we first meet him, he has accidentally shrunk himself and is flying around on a shrunken drone — seemingly lost in a continuous of tinkering and experimenting that often puts himself and his family in jeopardy. He later reveals he shut himself away to try and invent a solution to help shrink Diane's cancer but found it hard to cope when he ran out of time. His guilt and shame is palpable. Through the crisis of the kids getting shrunk, the truth emerges and the bonds begin to redevelop between him and his kids."