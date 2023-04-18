Roku Hack Goes Viral for Teaching Us How to Get Rid of App's Most Annoying Features

Roku has long been known for its Easter egg-filled backgrounds, giving bingers something to look at while trying to decide what to watch every night. Though themes and background changes have always been an option for the wildly popular streaming hardware, a new mega-viral video has given Roku users a series of new customizations that may improve their viewing experience.

In a video shared to TikTok by @Jordan_the_stallion8, two "secret" Roku screens have been unearthed. The first screen allows users to make some changes to your device, though no major changes are to be had.

How to get Roku Secret Screens

The first screen, however, does happen to tell the temperature and weather of the location the device in question is located, just in case you didn't want to pull up the Weather app or look out the window.

To get to that screen, direct your Roku to the home screen. Once there, press the "Home" button five times followed by the pressing of the fast forward, play, rewind, play, and fast forward buttons.

How to disable Roku ads

The second screen, or "Secret Screen 2" as Roku calls it, is where the magic takes place. There, you can disable the ads from cycling through the Roku screen saver. To access "Secret Screen 2," you need to direct your device to the "Home" screen once again. Once there, press the Home button five times then the up arrow, right arrow, down arrow, left arrow, and up arrow once more on the directional pad.

This sequence should take you to a secret screen with plenty of options to change. To get rid of the ads, you'll want to go under the "Cycle scrollable ads" option and click "Always Disabled." Then you'll want to go to the "Cycle home screen ad banner server" option and set it to "Demo 3."

After changing the options, restart your device and the changes should go into effect.