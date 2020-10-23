Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Why He Isn't Using Rick Moranis' Face on Mint Mobile Products

✖

Rick Moranis has been in the news lately more than he has been in many, many years. The iconic actor returned to the spotlight last month when Ryan Reynolds brought him out of his long retirement for a Mint Mobile commercial. The Internet went crazy for was the actor's return. Unfortunately, Moranis was back in the news at the beginning of the month after being attacked on the street in New York. Thankfully, the actor was alright, but he did get hit in the face by a stranger. During a recent tweet interaction, Reynolds joked about why Moranis' face is not on the Mint Moblie merch.

"I made a joke about switching carriers because of Rick Moranis but I actually did it and have no complaints so far except that there are Mint Mobile t-shirts and mugs, etc. without Rick's face on them," @thejessgoodwin tweeted. "I think his face has been through enough lately," Reynolds joked. Zach Braff chimed in and replied to Reynolds by saying, "Too soon." You can view the tweets below:

I think his face has been through enough lately. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 22, 2020

Reynolds also commented on the attack on Moranis after it happened. "Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay," Reynolds wrote on Twitter.

The Mint Mobile commercial marked Moranis' first on-screen appearance in over 20 years. In fact, he's passed some big opportunities recently, including Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Most thought they wouldn't see him until the Disney+ follow-up to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids arrived, which made headlines when it was confirmed that Moranis would be reprising his role as Wayne Szalinski. Josh Gad will also star in the series, playing an adult version of Wayne's son.

Here's the official synopsis for the new Honey, I Shrunk the Kids:

"Aware that the family ties have loosened over time but seemingly afraid to confront anyone directly. He has been tinkering alone in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife. When we first meet him, he has accidentally shrunk himself and is flying around on a shrunken drone — seemingly lost in a continuous of tinkering and experimenting that often puts himself and his family in jeopardy. He later reveals he shut himself away to try and invent a solution to help shrink Diane's cancer but found it hard to cope when he ran out of time. His guilt and shame is palpable. Through the crisis of the kids getting shrunk, the truth emerges and the bonds begin to redevelop between him and his kids."

The new Honey, I Shrunk the Kids does not yet have a release date.