Ryan Reynolds Gets Surprising Reaction at Hockey Game After Declaring He Wants to Buy NHL Team

Last week came word that actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, already a co-owner of the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC, might be broadening his horizons to another sports venture with the NHL team the Ottawa Senators. At the time these were just rumors floating around but the Deadpool star confirmed the news in an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon yesterday, revealing it's something he's interested in. Fast-forward to today and who is in attendance at tonight's Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators game? None other than Ryan Reynolds himself. See the response he got from the crowd in the video below.

TSN shared the video on Reynolds' presence being announced over the PA system at the Canadian Tire Centre where the crowd welcomed him with a very warm reception. A camera man in the arena even found someone in attendance with a Deadpool 3-centric sign. Some of the players for the team even looked up to take notice of the man, who very well could be their new boss in the not-too-distant future. Watch the video for yourself here:

"I am trying to (buy the Senators)," Reynolds revealed on The Tonight Show. "It's very expensive, so I need a partner with really deep pockets....It's called a consortium, when you form a group together to buy an entity and it's such a fancy way of saying, 'I need a sugar mommy or a sugar daddy,' and if that doesn't work out, I'll buy a US senator which anyone can afford. But I love Ottawa. I grew up in Vancouver, which has my heart always, but I also grew up in Ottawa, Canada. I spent a long time in Vanier there, which is a little town right inside Ottawa."

Ryan Reynolds is in attendance at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight! pic.twitter.com/dHXKUZ5fOR — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 9, 2022

He added, "Wrexham has consumed half of my life. And then, the other half might be consumed by something like this. I figure the kids, my kids, they've got it now. They can do it on their own from this point forward."

In addition to owning Welsh football club Wrexham AFC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds is notable for owning multiple other business ventures. His production company Maximum Effort not only produces movies but has been the brain trust for ads of his other works (and for other companies as well). Reynolds also owns Aviation American Gin and cellular company Mint Mobile, which has received the majority of his amazing ad work from Maximum Effort.

(Cover Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)