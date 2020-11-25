Ryan Reynolds Shares a Christmas Frustration That Parents Can Relate To

✖

Happy Holidays, everyone! Yesterday was Christmas, which means many parents around the globe woke up to new toys and goodies to assemble for their children. One person who is NOT a fan of having to do this is Ryan Reynolds. The actor took to Twitter yesterday to complain about this holiday side effect, which parents are finding to be quite relatable.

"Huge thanks to toy companies for allowing parents to assemble your product ourselves. And huge thanks to hell for accepting me into your warm embrace," Reynolds wrote. Many people chimed in: “I often feel so guilty because my parents stayed up half the night putting together my Barbie Dream House circa 1984 only to have my sorry self wake them up at 7am to start unwrapping presents. Knowing what I know now I'm surprised I wasn't murdered every Dec. 25th," @JennaFawnBrown wrote. "'Some assembly required' is the new Engineering Degree from MIT," @matchroadie joked. "https://twitter.com/UdrinkJulesI’d like to give a special shout out to the companies that give me the opportunity to put 25 tiny incredibly sticky and easily ripped stickers on minute pieces that could have easily been done by automation at said company," @UdrinkJules added. You can view Reynolds’ tweet and more comments below:

Huge thanks to toy companies for allowing parents to assemble your product ourselves. And huge thanks to hell for accepting me into your warm embrace. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 26, 2020

This isn't Reynolds' only recent post that appeals to fellow parents. Earlier this month, the actor plugged his new animated movie The Croods: A New Age while also encouraging parents to try his Aviation gin, which is "for mommies and daddies." You can watch that hilarious video here.

Reynolds is currently working o The Adam Project, a new sci-fi movie for Netflix that is also set to star Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. As for Reynolds' other projects, it was recently announced that Disney is reportedly moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Reynolds will be seen next in Free Guy, which was just pushed back until next year.

Do you have any fun/frustrating toy assembly stories from this (or any) holiday season? Tell us in the comments!

The Croods: A New Age is now playing in select theatres and is available to watch on VOD.