Slack Is Down Following a Huge Outage

It seems like the new year is off to a rough start if you use Slack. The popular workplace messenger began having issues early this morning Monday, January 4. Now, Slack has confirmed some users are experiencing issues accessing Slack and asks for patience as crews work to get the program back online.

"Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time. Our team is investigating and we will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused," Slack's status page reads.

slack going down is honestly such a good omen for this year. nature is healing — Addy Baird (@addysbaird) January 4, 2021

Your manager: ok, it’s the first work day of the year, let’s hit the ground running! Slack: pic.twitter.com/oI8CVl88qA — Mike Tague (@rhymeswithbeg) January 4, 2021

slack went down on the first day back to work? pic.twitter.com/9z9DoVj8sk — alexis. (@_AlexisBreanneS) January 4, 2021

Currently, Slack says the services impacted include connections and messaging. The site's most recent update comes at 9:14 am CST after issues began being reported at 9:00 am CST.

As you can imagine, this incident has caused a blip for workforces using Slack. There is no word on how widespread this outage is, but netizens online are making plenty of jokes regarding the outage. After all, this Monday marks the first full day of work for many following the New Year's holiday. So if you thought this morning would be a productive one for you at work, well - Slack is going to make you think again. At least, until the service is back up and running.

