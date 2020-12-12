Smallville's Allison Mack Files For Divorce From Battlestar Galactica's Nicki Clyne

✖

Smallville star Allison Mack has filed for divorce from Battlestar Galactica star Nicki Clyne. Mack, who played Chloe Sullivan on the long-running DC series, married Clyne in 2017 and filed for divorce in Orange County, California on Friday, December 11th (via ET). Federal prosecutors had previously alleged in 2018 that Mack and Clyne had married at the behest of NXIVM co-founder Keith Raniere. Both Mack and Clyne were members of the sex cult.

In 2018, Mack was arrested on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy in connection to her involvement with NXIVM. It was during Mack's arraignment that federal prosecutors also alleged that the actresses' marriage to Clyne was intended to help Clyne circumvent American immigration laws. Former NXIVM member India Oxenberg made a similar claim in her memoir, Seduced, writing that the pair had forced her to sign a document stating that they were in love and the wedding was real. Oxenberg claimed in her book that the marriage was orchestrated by Raniere.

Mack plead guilty in guilty to charges of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy in April 2019. Mack faces 15 years to life in prison and while sentencing was originally scheduled for September 2019, it has been postponed to allow for presentencing investigation and a new sentencing date has not yet been set. Mack's Smallville co-star Alaina Huffman has since alleged that Mack tried to recruit her into the NXIVUM cult, but that nothing came of it due to schedule conflicts.

"Interestingly, when I look back on it, I had been invited to several meetings, and because I had two little kids at the time, I never really had the time and our schedules never really lined up, so I never ended up attending," Huffman Told Us Weekly earlier this year. "Honestly there was always a little something off about it."

"It was just a feeling, and I was like, 'No, I'm good,' and I stayed away," Huffman further explained. "I don't know if that's because I had my own village, I wasn't very susceptible or vulnerable. I had a great group of friends, at the time I was married, and I had my kids."

Clyne, who played Cally Henderson Tyrol on Battlestar Galactica, was never charged for her involvement with NXIVM and spoke publicly for the first time about the situation in September.

"It's very unfortunate the way that the word NXIVM has been applied and is now synonymous with the term sexual cult, which I don't even know how to define what that is," Clyne told CBS This Morning.

Raniere was convicted on seven charges in 2019 and was sentenced to 120 years in prison in October of this year.

