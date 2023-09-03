Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Enters Hospice, Only Expected Days to Live

The musician is said to be in the final stages of liver failure with only a week left to live.

Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell has entered hospice as his friends and family prepare for the singer's remaining days at home. Sunday, TMZ broke the news that Harwell had just days left to live after prolonged health complications, with the tabloid suggesting Harwell's manager says the singer only has around a week left to live.

Harwell is reportedly in the final stages of liver disease, having battled alcohol abuse much of his adult life. According to the initial reporting, the musician was receiving treatment for liver failure up until recently when he and his family decided to switch to palliative care. In addition to liver failure, TMZ notes the singer had previously also been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and heart failure.

The singer is best known for his time as the front man of Smash Mouth, a band that dominated the early Aughts with many hits including "All Star" and "I'm a Believer" amongst others. Many songs then found a second wave of popularity after being used in DreamWorks' Shrek franchise.

Harwell entered the news cycle again just a few short years ago after a video of the singer went viral in which he appeared visibly disoritented during a performance while slurring his words. He retired from Smash Mouth shortly after the incident, and the band reappeared a year later with a new singer.

"Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last eight years and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation," Harwell's rep said in 2021. "As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health."

They added, "Despite Steve's best efforts to work through these ailments, he is heartbroken to share that it has become impossible for him to continue doing what he loves most, performing in front of the band's millions of fans around the world."

Harwell is 56 years old.