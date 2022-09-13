Snoop Dogg Funko Pop Wave Drops Like It's Hot

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Snoop Dogg is a rap icon that has his hands in literally everything these days, so it's only fitting that he gets a wave of Funko Pops all to himself. The new collection includes signature Snoop looks and highlights that span his career, starting with a Pop Album of his 1993 Doggystyle debut. You can also get a Pop figure of Snoop Dogg in a fur coat, a Lakers jersey, a Funko Gold release (with Chase) and more.

A breakdown of the Snoop Dogg Funko Pop wave can be found below complete with pre-order links. Exclusives are highlighted. While you're at it, make sure to keep tabs on the Funko Festival of Fun 2022 Pop figure releases that begin dropping on September 14th.

