Snoop Dogg Funko Pop Wave Drops Like It's Hot
Snoop Dogg is a rap icon that has his hands in literally everything these days, so it's only fitting that he gets a wave of Funko Pops all to himself. The new collection includes signature Snoop looks and highlights that span his career, starting with a Pop Album of his 1993 Doggystyle debut. You can also get a Pop figure of Snoop Dogg in a fur coat, a Lakers jersey, a Funko Gold release (with Chase) and more.
A breakdown of the Snoop Dogg Funko Pop wave can be found below complete with pre-order links. Exclusives are highlighted. While you're at it, make sure to keep tabs on the Funko Festival of Fun 2022 Pop figure releases that begin dropping on September 14th.
- Funko Pop Album: Snoop Dogg – Doggystyle: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22)
- Pop Rocks: Snoop Dogg – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Pop Rocks Snoop Dogg with Fur Coat – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Funko Gold Snoop Dog (with Chase) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Pop Rocks Snoop Dogg (Lakers) – Funko Exclusive (Coming Soon)
