Space Force: The Internet Is Split on New Flag Design
Friday afternoon, the Trump administration took to the Oval Office to unveil the official flag design for the United States Space Force. As such, the internet instantly began to buzz with thoughts on both the event and flag itself, with many finding it similar to what Starfleet might use in one of the Star Trek properties. While some applauded the design, another contingent couldn't see past the previous comparisons to Star Trek.
Today I was presented with the brand new @SpaceForceDoD flag in the Oval Office. I will take Great Pride in displaying it at the @WhiteHouse! pic.twitter.com/S29tBFYlQY— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2020
Moments after Congress officially signed off on creating the first new branch of the military in years, Netflix rushed a parody into development form the minds of Steve Carell and Greg Daniels. That series debuts later this month and it released its first trailer earlier this month.
Cover photo by Samuel Corum-Pool/Getty Images
Greendale!
The Space Force flag was just revealed! #andamovie pic.twitter.com/u88QvELIrl— Greendale Community College (@alreadyaccepted) May 15, 2020
#Lawsuit
A whole new level of horrible design work for the #SpaceForce flag. I don't know who owns the #StarTrek franchise, but I see a law suit coming. pic.twitter.com/yB2q2PyG8L— Radar (@MichaelCRaeder) May 15, 2020
"Cool"
Space Force Flag Reminds me of Star Trek 👍 Cool pic.twitter.com/R1kFZu8uIx— Jon Willmon (@JonWillmon) May 15, 2020
The Million-Dollar Question
How are #SpaceForce flags going to work in space? https://t.co/oNkXuY7IBX— Bob Cromwell (@ToiletGuru) May 15, 2020
Super-Duper Missile
Not a political stance or anything but my guy @realDonaldTrump just said the "Space Force" is developing a "Super-duper missile." Also the flag logo is a direct rip off of star trek.— Josh (@JoshuaMcFlurry1) May 15, 2020
Oh Hey Jean-Luc
Trekkies Unite
THE SPACE FORCE FLAG IS LITERALLY STAR FLEETS LOGO OMG 😂😂😂 https://t.co/O3durbtHJN— GreatLockerRoomGuy (@johnnyrockets27) May 15, 2020
