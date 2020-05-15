Space Force: The Internet Is Split on New Flag Design

Friday afternoon, the Trump administration took to the Oval Office to unveil the official flag design for the United States Space Force. As such, the internet instantly began to buzz with thoughts on both the event and flag itself, with many finding it similar to what Starfleet might use in one of the Star Trek properties. While some applauded the design, another contingent couldn't see past the previous comparisons to Star Trek.

Today I was presented with the brand new @SpaceForceDoD flag in the Oval Office. I will take Great Pride in displaying it at the @WhiteHouse! pic.twitter.com/S29tBFYlQY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2020

Moments after Congress officially signed off on creating the first new branch of the military in years, Netflix rushed a parody into development form the minds of Steve Carell and Greg Daniels. That series debuts later this month and it released its first trailer earlier this month.

Keep scrolling to see what tweeters are saying about the flag design:

Cover photo by Samuel Corum-Pool/Getty Images