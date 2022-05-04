First-Ever Space Hotel Hopes to Open by 2025

✖

You'll soon be able to sleep among the stars, literally; no jokes about renting an Airbnb in Hollywood or anything of the like here, folks. A new startup, Orbital Assembly Corporation, announced Tuesday it hopes to launch its first space hotel at some point in 2025. In short, it is set to be the first privately-operated, habitable, free-flying station to orbit the planet.

Ahead of its larger Voyager Station — something that will eventually accommodate upwards of 400 people — Orbital Assembly announced a smaller model called the Pioneer Space Station. The Pioneer will be able to host 28 guests and pods can be customized based on certain commercial requirements.

"We've been able to develop a safe, secure, and reliable modular station that will generate revenue and profitability from both the tourist and commercial sectors sooner than our competitors who are adhering to NASA timetables," Orbital Assembly chief Rhonda Stevenson said in a press release

She added, "Multiple revenue streams from commercial, research and tourism markets will enable us to subsidize the travel market for a one to two-week stay. While launch costs continue to be a barrier, we expect tourists will be motivated to plan shorter, or more frequent, stays as space travel becomes less expensive."

Both Pioneer and Voyager are set to be just a pair of the many private projects companies are working with NASA on as more businesses look toward the stars. With Pioneer set to be ready in 2025, Voyager will open for business two years later in 2027.

Costs on reserving rooms aboard either craft are not yet available.

"For the average person, being in space will be a sci-fi dream experience," Orbital Assembly operating officer Tim Alatorre added. "Our vision is to make space a destination people will yearn to visit, with familiar elements provided by the presence of gravity." Pioneer's gravity experience will enable visitors to move around in weightless environments while eating or drinking out of a cup normally and sleeping without having to be attached to a bed. This is not possible in current space stations.

The company recently closed a round of investing, raising just over $1.3 million dollars by selling shares for 42 cents a piece.