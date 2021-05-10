SpaceX Announces Dogecoin-Funded Satellite Being Sent to the Moon

✖

Even though Elon Musk started clowning on Dogecoin during his Saturday Night Live hosting debut over the weekend, one of the biggest companies in the entrepreneur's portfolio has decided to accept the cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Sunday, news surfaced SpaceX will be accepting payment in Dogecoin from a customer looking to send some technology to the moon.

Musk began walking back his SNL comments Sunday after the price of Dogecoin crashed after his initial comments. According to a tweet by the SpaceX head, the company's "DOGE-1" mission will be funded entirely by Dogecoin and will launch sometime at the beginning of next year. Geometric Energy Corporation is the one funding the project, as it looks to obtain "lunar-spatial intelligence" from the surface of the Moon with technology SpaceX will send up on a rocket.

"Having officially transacted with DOGE for a deal of this magnitude, Geometric Energy Corporation and SpaceX have solidified DOGE as a unit of account for lunar business in the space sector," Geometric Energy's Chief Executive Officer Samuel Reid said in a press release.

A common metaphor amongst those dabbling in Dogecoin is a joke they plan on taking the crypto to the moon. Now, that's technically about to be reality — at least, in a sense.

"This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce," added SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero. "We're excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!"

Musk and SpaceX have been at the forefront of private space exploration, recently unveiling plans to get humans on Mars within the next decade. Musk found himself atop the news cycle last month for suggesting "a bunch of people" will likely die during the earliest missions to the Red Planet.

"[Going to Mars] is dangerous and uncomfortable. It's a long journey and you might not come back alive, but it's a glorious adventure and it will be an amazing experience," Musk told XPRIZE executive Peter Diamandis during a live stream in April.

"If an arduous and dangerous journey where you may not come back alive — but is a glorious adventure and sounds appealing — Mars is the place," he added. "Honestly, a bunch of people will probably die in the beginning. It's tough sledding over there. We don't want to make anyone go, it's volunteers only."

