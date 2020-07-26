Rick and Morty Star Spencer Grammer Hospitalized After Knife Attack

✖

Rick and Morty star Spencer Grammer, the daughter of Frasier and X-Men movies star Kelsey Grammer, was hospitalized after being slashed by a knife-wielding man in New York City's East Village. Sources in law enforcement tell TMZ that the incident occurred late on Friday night. A man arrived at The Black Ant restaurant as it was about to close. When workers at the restaurant told the man, who witnesses say appeared drunk, that they wouldn't serve him, he flew into a rage. He pulled out a knife and began attacking employees and guests at the restaurant. Grammer and a friend were both wounded while trying to pull the assailant away from others.

The report states that Grammer went to the hospital, but that her injuries are not life-threatening. Grammer is said to have suffered "gashes" on her arm, while her friend sustained injuries to her back. The man fled into the night. Police are investigating.

Grammer is best known as the voice of Summer Smith in Rick and Morty. Her first acting role was in Cheers, the series where her father originated the character, Frasier Crane, though it was uncredited. She played the lead role in the ABC Family dramedy Greek, which lasted for four seasons. She also appeared in the 2013 television series Ironside.

ComicBook.com spoke to Grammer in 2019 about Rick and Morty, particularly how dark the series can get. "I don't know. I mean to me I'm like yes it's feeling it too, cause like that's just life," Grammer says. "I do feel like there is, those themes are pretty heavy in this new season, I think, because that feels like a natural progression. But in the earlier seasons, there is that there too, I felt like the divorce in season three was a really big thing. But even before that, Rick's 'Wubalubadubdub,' put in bird person language, is like 'I am an extreme pain' or whatever. And I'm like, yeah, that's like a really heavy drug that shouldn't be joking about it. And then there is, and also the first season like Rick was like way more wasted all the time and then was like, it's somehow like more lucid now. Like as he gets to season two to season three, it becomes like less drunk, which is, which I feel like it's really great for the family.

"It does take a toll," she continues. "This is like a formulaic kind of family with a patriarch in it who is sort of a sociopathic-like genius who can transcend time and world. And yet you are nothing in this world if you don't have the people who love you and follow you. And so that's, I think why he always comes back to this. I mean I love the idea that there's he's like, 'You're all infinitely replaceable,' but they're not because they're all the best versions of themselves in this reality. So I think that that's, maybe that's really not so dark if you think about it, right? Maybe it's really beautiful, [even though] it is dark, but in this universe, we accept the fact that we're probably the best one of any of them. And like everyone in their other fractal dimension is also believing they're living the best one that we all know that this is the one, right? That is the best one because it's well, we're watching, right? And so no one's ever going to be really replaceable that this family unit is that strong, apart from maybe Jerry. Jerry's not replaceable. But Jerry definitely, he's definitely on the outside, and I do feel like it's nice to see him stand up for himself this season. I think we've been waiting for that for a while, you know? Yeah, it is a little dark. I'm not going to disagree, but I think there's been beams of darkness, on time. We're also in kind of a dark time in humanity and life."

Photo by Rich Fury/FilmMagic/Getty Images