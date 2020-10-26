Arrow Star Stephen Amell Shares His NSFW Pumpkin Carving

✖

Former Arrow star Stephen Amell is getting into the Halloween spirit. Perhaps a little too into the Halloween Spirit. Amell has shared an image of his pumpkin carving design for Halloween 2020, and it is definitely NSFW! To be fair and upfront: Stephen Amell didn't mean to create this randy little Jack-o-Lantern. The actor was actually trying to pay homage to Arrow with a carving of that signature arrow in flight (which fans know and love from the show's opening credits), but things took a serious turn. What we end up with is... well you can probably guess.

Take a look at Stephen Amell's "Arrow" pumpkin carving below, but remember the image is NSFW - nor are the choice words that Stephen Amell had about his failed artistic creation:

Carved my first pumpkin. Didn’t work out. Looks like a dick and balls. pic.twitter.com/TuOjgLMR26 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 25, 2020

'Carved my first pumpkin. Didn’t work out. Looks like a d**k and b***s.' -Stephen Amell

Stephen Amell may be done with Arrow now, but he's certainly not done with the TV business. He's currently in production in his new TV series Heels (airing on Starz!), in which he plays one of two brothers warring for their late father's wrestling promotion business. Arrow fans will be glad to know that Amell will be performing his own stunts in the ring - while rocking those signature wrestling trunks.

Besides his upcoming role on Heels, Amell gave Arrow fans a small jolt of life in 2020, when he dropped his reaction to the recent Dexter revival announcement: "This is why you never say never".

Naturally, Arrow fans took that small glimmer of hope and got all excited that one day they will see Amell's Oliver Queen suited-up a Green Arrow once again. With the Arrowverse still going strong with The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning a revamped Batwoman, and the upcoming Superman & Lois, there's plenty of room for Amell to pop-up for a fun cameo or story arc. Never say never, indeed.

Here's the synopsis for Stephen Amell's upcoming series Heels: "Two brothers and rivals - one a villain, or 'heel,' in the ring; the other a hero, or 'face,' war over their late father's wrestling promotion, vying for national attention in small-town Georgia."

No air date for Heels has been announced.