Steve-O Teases Plans For His "Radical Ranch"

Steve-O is known for pulling crazy stunts, and his latest special, Steve-O's Bucket List, is no exception. The Jackass star's latest venture sees him crossing off extreme items on his bucket list. Steve-O may have a reputation for doing some pretty shocking things, but he's also known for something a little more wholesome: a love for animals. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Steve-O, and we asked if there were any organizations he wanted to shout out, and the star revealed he has plans to open his own animal sanctuary.

"What do we want to shout out, honey?" Steve-O asked fiancée, Lux Wright. "Safe House Survivors. They're the three women that are in China doing all of the frontline, saving all the dogs," Wright chimed in.

"I mean, what I want to shout out is the fact that Lux and I have finally purchased our big property for opening our animal sanctuary," Steve-O added. "But yeah, so we've got a big ranch in Tennessee. We call it The Radical Ranch."

"We don't know yet," he added when asked if people can come visit the ranch. "We don't know. For all we know, it might be an off grid, bug out doomsday prepper spot with a bunch of animals where we hide out and live in a bunker. But it also might be really helpful to bring people to bring in revenue to help pay for everything. One way or another, the animals come first and the involvement of people is very much a question mark."

You can watch Steve-O talk about Radical Ranch in the video at the top of the page.

What Is Steve-O's Bucket List?

You can read an official description of the special here: "If you thought Steve-O was crazy before, then get ready for his unrated Steve-O's Bucket List, his new stand-up special filmed in front of a sold-out London crowd. With a complete disregard for societal norms, laws, and his own well-being, Steve-O is in top form as he brings his multimedia comedy tour straight into your living room with his hilarious stand-up and stunts deemed 'too extreme' for Jackass... oh, yeah... and it's a love story too! Steve-O's Bucket List not only pushes him to his limits but also finds him his 'happily ever after' that will melt your heart or passed out on the floor."

