Superman Beats Spider-Man as America’s Favorite Superhero in New Poll

It’s a common question people ask, right up there with “if you could have any superpower what would it be?” We mean, of course, the ultimate question of “who is your favorite superhero?” and it turns out that for Americans the favorite is the Man of Steel himself. But Superman shouldn’t get too comfortable in the top spot as America’s favorite superhero. According to a new survey, Superman may be number one, but he’s got some major competition nipping at his heels — including Spider-Man and Batman, too.

According to a survey of 2000 Americans conducted by OnePoll for Visit Anaheim (via Newsarama,) Superman is America’s favorite superhero with 47 percent of the vote. He’s followed close behind by Spider-Man with 46 percent, and Batman at 45 percent to round out the top three. But those heroes shouldn’t get too comfortable, either. Marvel’s Captain America and Iron Man come in right behind them with 42 percent and 41 percent respectively.

The poll didn’t just look at favorite superheroes, though. OnePoll also asked respondents if they were Marvel fans or DC fans as well as what their favorite superhero team is and Marvel came away the winner on both of those questions. Respondents preferred Marvel over DC 33 percent to 17 percent and that favorite team? That would be the Avengers. There were also questions as to who would win between Superman and Batman (sorry, Dark Knight, the Man of Steel wins this one) as well as if they preferred heroes to villains. Turns out that 42 percent of people do prefer the heroes but their favorite villain? Well, that would be the Joker.

The poll was conducted ahead of the new Avengers Campus coming to Disneyland, and the results aren’t particularly surprising. Many of the responses, particularly when it came to favorite hero, was a bit reflective of characters that have been prominent in both Marvel and DC movies in recent years. The villains also followed a similar pattern, with Joker being followed closely by Catwoman, Venom, and Thanos.

You can check out the complete top ten superheroes below.

1. Superman

2. Spider-Man

3. Batman

4. Captain America

5. Iron Man

6. Wonder Woman

7. Aquaman

8. Captain Marvel

9. Black Panther

10. Wolverine

What do you think about the survey’s results? Is Superman your favorite or do you prefer Spider-Man? Is the Joker your favorite villain? Let us know in the comments below.