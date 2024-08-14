Taco Bell’s Bringing Back a Few Fan-Favorite Items

Taco Bell wants to show it’s for the people. Thursday, the fan-favorite chain announced the return of five items that have been favorites throughout the years. Usually making the news when an item is unceremoniously removed from its menu, Taco Bell is giving some goodwill back to its fans by reintroducing its Tostada, Green Burrito, Meximelt, Beef Gordita Supreme, and caramel Apple Empanda.

There is a slight catch for these items the first time back: they’re only going to be at select locations in Southern California. From August 15th until August 19th, they’ll be available at the Fullerton Taco Bell located at 31 E Orangethorpe Ave, while they’ll be at Barranca (2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606) and Brea (303 W Imperial Hwy) locations until August 21st.

“Thanks to our rich history, we have a vault of craveable products our fans have become passionate about and we continuously explore ways to reintroduce the ones that deliver on the comfort and value they are looking for,” Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell Chief Marketing Officer, offered. “Now, we’re thrilled to unite two groups of fans: those who fondly remember these menu items and those who have yet to experience the delight of a Caramel Apple Empanada or savor their first bite of a Meximelt with this menu.”

As of now, Taco Bell officials are calling the return of the above five items a test while simultaneously teasing a national release later this year. More on every item can be found below.