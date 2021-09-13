Taco Bell Testing 30-Day Taco Subscription Service

Taco Bell is testing a new program that may just be a dream come true for taco fans. The restaurant chain is testing their new Taco Lover’s Pass, a 30-day taco “subscription” service, now until November 24th at 17 locations in Tuscon, Arizona. According to CNBC, customers with the Taco Lover’s Pass can order one crunchy taco, soft taco, spicy potato soft taco, or Doritos Locos taco per day for 30 straight days on the Taco Bell app. The price of the Taco Lover’s Pass varies based on location.



There are a few more details about the Taco Lover’s Pass on the Taco Bell website here. Specifically, the website breaks down the steps to get that daily taco and notes that once a customer buys their Taco Lover’s Pass, a secret category unlocks on the app menu. It’s from that menu that pass holders can choose their daily taco. The website also lists the Tuscon locations that are currently participating in the test of the Taco Lover’s Pass.



This sort of subscription service isn’t entirely unique within the food space. Panera Bread launched a coffee and tea subscription service in 2020 that gives customers unlimited coffee and tee free for the first three months and then for $8.99 after that. Burger King did something similar with coffee at $5 per month in 2019 to promote breakfast but discontinued the program. Panera’s program is ongoing.



This also isn’t Taco Bell’s latest initiative. The brand recently unveiled plans for their most innovative restaurant yet in August, a two-story, 3000 square-feet location in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota designed to work hand-in-hand with the Taco Bell app. Last month, Taco Bell brought breakfast back to their menu and launched a campaign with former Taco Bell employee Lil Nas X as the spokesperson, making him the chain’s “Chief Impact Officer”.



“Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience, and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans – including its people,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King offered in a press release. “This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people.”



The Taco Bell Taco Lover’s Pass is available now until November 24th at participating locations in Arizona, on the Taco Bell app.



Would you sign up for a taco subscription plan from Taco Bell? Let us know in the comments.