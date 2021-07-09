The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Welcomes New Addition to the Family

✖

Harley Quinn, The Flight Attendant, and The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has officially welcomed another member to her family. Earlier this week, Cuoco took to Instagram to reveal that she and her husband, Karl Cook, have adopted a new dog, a 9-year-old Bullmastiff named Larry. In the post, which you can check out below, Cuoco called Larry the "perfect addition to our lives", and also thanked his previous foster homes for taking care of him.

Larry's adoption comes after Cuoco and Cook have lost three pets over the past year — first, their rescue dwarf pony, Fiona, had passed away due to health complications. Their dog Petunia then passed away in November of last year.

"We were so honored to love her in her final days," Cuoco wrote on social media at the time. "We love you dear special Petunia. You are the reason we continue to save dogs just like you. And we will never stop."

Cuoco's beloved dog, Norman — who Cuoco named her Yes, Norman production company after — also passed away in January of this year.

"Earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn't know was possible. Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years," Cuoco wrote following Norman's passing. "Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart."

Cuoco and Cook have been open about their shared love for animals, with the actress previously telling People magazine that it was part of why they fell in love with each other.

"I was already involved with horses, then we happened to meet at a horse show,” Cuoco explained to People in a 2019 interview. "It was totally meant to be. We were pretty much a good match from the beginning."

"We share so much love for animals — we love horses and we love the sport,” Cuoco continued. "I think anyone who works with animals has to have a kind soul. It’s almost like he’s the horse whisperer. He is just wonderful with them. It’s really beautiful to see that patience he has with them … he’s so gentle."